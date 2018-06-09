You are here:
President’s Cup: Manipur boxer N Lalbiakkima stuns Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to enter semi-finals

Sports PTI Jun 09, 2018 08:57:50 IST

New Delhi: Indian boxer N Lalbiakkima (49kg) notched up a sensational triumph over Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov to enter the semi-finals of the President's Cup Tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

India's N Lalbiakkima celebrates his win over Olympic champion. BFI

Lalbikkima, hailing from Manipur, prevailed 4-1 to clinch the biggest win of his career and assure himself of a medal. Dusmatov is also a silver-medallist from last year's World Championships.

Also advancing to the semi-final was former world youth champion Sachin Siwach (52kg). The Indian youngster claimed a 4-1 win over Thailand's Yurachai Wuttichai to make the last-four stage.

However, Devanshu Jaiswal bowed out after going down to Uzbekistan's Melikuziyev Bektemir in his quarter-final bout.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 08:57 AM

