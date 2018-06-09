You are here:
President's Cup: India's Nutlai Lalbiakkima claims bronze after semi-final loss to Erzhan Zhomart

Sports PTI Jun 09, 2018 23:49:12 IST

New Delhi: Indian boxer Nutlai Lalbiakkima (49kg), who upstaged Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarter-finals, settled for a bronze medal along with two others after a semi-final loss in the President's Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

India's N Lalbiakkima celebrates his win over Olympic champion. BFI

India's N Lalbiakkima, who beat Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in quarter-final, lost in the semi-final to claim bronze. BFI

The 22-year-old Lalbiakkima lost to local favourite Erzhan Zhomart to bow out in the semi-final stage.

"For us, the bout belonged to Lalbiakkima. He turned in another exceptional performance but unfortunately this time, he ended on the losing side," coach Jai Singh Patil, who is travelling with the team, told PTI.

Also ending with bronze medals were former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Priyanka in the women's draw.

Sachin lost to Filipino Rogen Ladon in his semi-final clash.

"The competition in this tournament is world class. The draws were big and featured A teams of countries like the USA and Uzbekistan. We can be proud of our performance so far," Patil said.


