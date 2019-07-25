You are here:
President's Cup Boxing: India's Gaurav Bidhuri enters semis, sets up clash against local favourite

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2019 16:01:04 IST

World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) assured himself of a medal at the President's Cup boxing tournament in Labuan Bajo, Philippines after claiming a comfortable win in the quarter-finals.

Bidhuri, who claimed India's lone medal in the 2017 world event in Hamburg, stormed past Afghanistan's Waris Karimi to make the last-four stage on Wednesday evening.

File photo of Gaurav Bidhuri. AFP

The national championships' silver-medallist will next be up against local favourite Junmilardo Ogayre, who defeated Korea's Kim Haejin in his quarter-final bout.

The Delhi-boxer was recently left out of the Indian squad for the upcoming World Championships to be held in Russia in September.

The iconic MC Mary Kom is also competing in this tournament and is already through to the 51kg category semi-finals after getting an opening-round bye.

Earlier, India Open gold-medallist Jamura Boro (54kg) advanced to the semi-finals of the women's event, while Monika entered the finals.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 16:01:04 IST

