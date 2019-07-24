President's Cup boxing: India'a Monika storms into 48kg final, Jamuna Boro books spot in semi-finals of 54kg event

India's Monika stormed into the final of the 48kg category, while Jamuna Boro (54kg) entered the semifinals of the 23rd President's Cup boxing tournament in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Monika hardly broke a sweat in getting the better of local favourite Niis Anggelina 5-0 to book her place in the title clash of the prestigious tournament.

India Open gold medallist, Jamuna Boro too continued her impeccable form to make it to the semifinals in the 54kg category with a 5-0 victory over Thailand's Inkam Jeerapark.

Male pugilists Neeraj Swami (49kg) and Dinesh Dagar (69kg) had earlier assured themselves of a medal each after making their way into the semifinals.

Six-time world championships gold medallist Mary Kom is leading the 10-member Indian contingent at the ongoing tournament, which will conclude on 28 July.