Dingko, a Padma Shri awardee, is survived by his wife Babai Ngangoma, a son, and a daughter.

Boxer Dingko Singh, a gold medallist at the 1998 Asian Games, passed away on Thursday. The boxer who hailed from Manipur was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. The 42-year-old had also tested COVID-19 positive last year and had recovered from the disease.

Several public figures including the Prime Minister and President, and a host of sportspersons have reacted to the tragic news.

Ngangom Dingko Singh’s untimely demise has saddened me. He was a great boxer and an exceptional sportsperson. His life was brief but will remain inspiring to the youth, especially from Manipur, for long. My condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his tribute to Dingko.

Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said that he was saddened by the demise of Dingko, adding that he was one of the most outstanding boxers which the state has produced. The CM also extended his condolences to Dingko’s family.

I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oVLt9gZJaG — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 10, 2021

Dingko’s fellow boxer from Manipur Mary Kom also paid tribute to the deceased boxer. She shared pictures with Dingko and said that he was a true hero of the country. Mary also said that although Dingko has left, his legacy will live.

You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh pic.twitter.com/vSbVfJG2vP — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 10, 2021

Boxer Vijender Singh also gave his condolences on Dingko’s demise. Vijender hopes that the life and struggle of Dingko remains an inspiration for the upcoming generation.

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

With deep sense of grief we inform the demise of 1998 Bangkok Asian Games medalist, one of India's finest boxer Dingko Singh. He was awarded the Arjuna award in 1998 and country's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2013. #RIP pic.twitter.com/SMWUY89Nev — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 10, 2021

Rest in peace, Dingko Singh His demise is a huge loss for Indian sports #RIP @BFI_official https://t.co/fdvHltIZYo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 10, 2021

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Dingko by sharing his pictures on Twitter. Rijiju said that Dingko was one of the finest boxers India has produced. The minister also said that Dingko’s win at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok sparked a ‘boxing chain reaction’ in the country.

I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

Dingko Singh was not only one of India's finest boxers but a sensation who put boxing on the sports map of the country. Saddened at the untimely death of the legend. My deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/RJRIj9KDLQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 10, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam tweeted that he is deeply pained by Dingko’s demise. He added that the boxer who hailed from Manipur inspired a generation of boxers from the North East.

The demise of very young N Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold medalist in boxing, has left me deeply pained. Hailing from Manipur, Padma Shri Dingko inspired a generation of boxers from the North East. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/rMM2Ce7yxH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 10, 2021

Dingko, a Padma Shri awardee, is survived by his wife Babai Ngangoma, a son, and a daughter.