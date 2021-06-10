Sports

President, PM lead tributes for boxer Dingko Singh who passed away at 42

Dingko, a Padma Shri awardee, is survived by his wife Babai Ngangoma, a son, and a daughter.

FP Trending June 10, 2021 12:42:56 IST
File image of former boxer Dingko Singh. Image credit: Mumbai Marathon

Boxer Dingko Singh, a gold medallist at the 1998 Asian Games, passed away on Thursday. The boxer who hailed from Manipur was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. The 42-year-old had also tested COVID-19 positive last year and had recovered from the disease.

Several public figures including the Prime Minister and President, and a host of sportspersons have reacted to the tragic news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his tribute to Dingko.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said that he was saddened by the demise of Dingko, adding that he was one of the most outstanding boxers which the state has produced. The CM also extended his condolences to Dingko’s family.

Dingko’s fellow boxer from Manipur Mary Kom also paid tribute to the deceased boxer. She shared pictures with Dingko and said that he was a true hero of the country. Mary also said that although Dingko has left, his legacy will live.

Boxer Vijender Singh also gave his condolences on Dingko’s demise. Vijender hopes that the life and struggle of Dingko remains an inspiration for the upcoming generation.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Dingko by sharing his pictures on Twitter. Rijiju said that Dingko was one of the finest boxers India has produced. The minister also said that Dingko’s win at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok sparked a ‘boxing chain reaction’ in the country.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam tweeted that he is deeply pained by Dingko’s demise. He added that the boxer who hailed from Manipur inspired a generation of boxers from the North East.

Updated Date: June 10, 2021 12:42:56 IST

