Premier League: Xherdan Shaqiri, Nacer Chadli and other players from relegated clubs who deserve place in top division

The Premier League season has ended and it's heartbreak for three clubs who have been relegated from the top division. This is the time where clubs who were part of the Premier League for quite some time – West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Swansea City – have been demoted to second-tier competition – English Football League Championship. While Stoke and West Brom's fate were sealed before the final Gameweek, Swansea's relegation was confirmed on Sunday.

But there are a handful of players from all three clubs who deserve to stay in the top division or play in other top leagues in Europe. Some players from the relegated clubs are too big in terms of reputation to feature in England's lower division while others showed form and potential to stay in the top leagues.

Here, we list out few names from each of the relegated clubs who have the best chance to top-level football next season:

Swansea City – Finished 18th in Premier League

Alfie Mawson - The centre-back was one of the few bright sparks for Swansea in a terrible season. The talented England-born player has already gathered a lot of interests from Premier League clubs like Everton, Leicester and Watford. Swansea are willing to let go of the defender, but apparently, he has a price tag of £40 million. It's a lot of money for an English defender and there will be negotiations, but it's highly unlikely that Mawson will remain in Swansea next season.

Wilfried Bony - The striker moved from Manchester City to his former club in a £12 million deal last summer, but injuries and indifferent form prevented him from being at his best. Even in the matches he played, Bony was not that impressive, but he has a reputation for scoring goals so that might work in his favour. It's going to be tricky with regards to Bony because with Swansea in Championship, there's a good chance that he will start regularly, but other top-level teams might want him as a backup striker.

Jordon Ayew - The Ghana international always gave his 100 percent on the pitch for Swansea, but he couldn't help his team from avoiding the drop. He's Swansea highest goal-scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals under his belt. The number might not be huge, but he has what it takes to compete in Premier League. If he a club comes with good money for his services, then he should stay in the Premier League.

Stoke City – Finished 19th in Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri - When the winger was signed by Stoke for £12 million in 2015, it was seen as some sort of coup by fans and pundits. He was already a star thanks to his exploits at one of Europe's biggest clubs Bayern Munich and by bringing him to Premier League, Stoke showed their ambition. Fast forward three years and things didn't work out as it was planned by the club. This season, he finished bottom of the league with Stoke and it looks certain that they are set to lose out their most important player. There's a £12 million relegation release clause attached to Shaqiri and buzz is that he's already a target of few Premier League clubs like Everton and Crystal Palace. Everton definitely need a creative spark and Shaqiri would be an ideal fit for their team.

Jack Butland - There's no doubt about Butland's talent as goalkeeper. On quite a few occasions, Butland saved Stoke from defeats, but at the end, he couldn't his team from getting relegated. He's too good a player to be playing in the Championship and there will be teams wanting to sign him. Liverpool are one team who will be searching for a new goalkeeper next season so they should look get Butland. Also, the fact that Butland will be competing with Jordon Pickford for England's first choice keeper at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia tells that he belongs in the top level football.

Joe Allen - The Welsh midfielder still has three years left on his contract but he will be looking to stay in the top division. There are already interests from West Ham United and if a decent offer is made then Allen could be on his way out of the club. Stoke can also use the money to rebuild the side in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion – Finished 20th in Premier League

Jonny Evans - The former Manchester United defender generated interest from Arsenal and Manchester City last summer, but stayed with the Baggies for a guaranteed place in starting XI. He's only 30 and has plenty of experience in Premier League, even winning the title three times with United. He has put out a few decent performances for West Brom this season so it's likely that he will move out of the club soon. A club like Newcastle United, managed by Rafa Benitez, would be a perfect fit for him.

Nacer Chadli - The Belgian international came to West Brom with a lot of promise, but somehow, didn't quite shine at the club. The former Tottenham player has a relegation release clause of £17 million so there's a chance for him to sign for another club. He has been playing in the Premier League since 2013, so clubs might want to grab the opportunity with both hands. Some of the newly promoted clubs in the Premier League should look to have him in their team.

Salomon Randon - Just like Chadli, Randon too has a relegation clause of £16.5 million and it's certain that he won't be with West Brom next season. His pace and energy are valuable assets for any team to have, but he needs to improve on his goal-scoring abilities. West Brom will try their best to keep him for one more year, but he's likely to make a deal with a Premier League club next season.