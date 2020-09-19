Premier League: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirms winger Diego Jota's move to Liverpool
Jota will move to Anfield for a fee reportedly rising to £45 million ($58 million), with Liverpool's young defender Ki-Jana Hoever heading to Wolves.
London: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Portuguese winger Diogo Jota will join Premier League champions Liverpool.
Jota will move to Anfield for a fee reportedly rising to £45 million ($58 million), with Liverpool's young defender Ki-Jana Hoever heading to Wolves.
The 23-year-old is set to agree a five-year contract with Jurgen Klopp's side.
"Diogo is amazing and everybody knows the relationship we built. What Diogo did for us is absolutely fantastic," Nuno told reporters on Saturday.
"I think Diogo is going to the right place and we wish him all the best, knowing that it will never be forgotten, especially by our fans, all the memorable moments that Diogo provided."
Former Atletico Madrid forward Jota joined Wolves on loan in their 2017-18 Championship-winning campaign before making a permanent switch in 2018.
He will become Liverpool's second signing in two days after their £20 million swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
The champions also signed Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos earlier in the transfer window.
While Jota's departure is a blow for Wolves, they can look forward to the arrival of 18-year-old Dutchman Hoever.
"Ki will join us. He's a young player, a player that I think really has potential, has talent. And it's up to us to take the best out of him," Nuno said.
"First of all he has to integrate in to the squad, integrate into the dynamics we want inside of the team but this is what's happening — Diogo will join Liverpool and Ki will join us."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp worried about 'player welfare' after league’s decision to revert to three subs
Klopp said the compressed nature of the reshaped and late-starting 2020-21 campaign meant it would have been a “common sense” decision to give teams the chance to make more in-game changes for this season only.
Premier League: Chelsea's Timo Werner confident of being fit in time for Liverpool clash
Timo Werner marked his Premier League debut by winning a penalty that Jorginho converted to put Chelsea ahead, but the Germany star took a whack on his leg as he was tripped by Brighton keeper Mat Ryan in the incident.
Premier League: Allan completes move from Napoli to Everton, reunites with Carlo Ancelotti
The 29-year-old Allan played 61 games under Ancelotti when the Everton coach was in charge at Napoli.