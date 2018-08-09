You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Belgian international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 09, 2018 20:15:24 IST

London: Wolves' impressive recruitment ahead of their return to the Premier League for the first time in seven years continued on Thursday with the signing of Belgian international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Wolves new signing Leander Dendoncker. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Wolves

Wolves new signing Leander Dendoncker. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Wolves

Dendoncker, who was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the World Cup, will initially join on a season-long loan before completing a permanent move next summer.

The 23-year-old can be used in midfield or defence and becomes Wolves' sixth signing of the transfer window after Portuguese internationals Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and club record signing Adama Traore as well as Spanish left-back Jonny Castro, who is also on loan.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men open their campaign at home to Everton on Saturday.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 20:15 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores