Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Belgian international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht

London: Wolves' impressive recruitment ahead of their return to the Premier League for the first time in seven years continued on Thursday with the signing of Belgian international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Dendoncker, who was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the World Cup, will initially join on a season-long loan before completing a permanent move next summer.

The 23-year-old can be used in midfield or defence and becomes Wolves' sixth signing of the transfer window after Portuguese internationals Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and club record signing Adama Traore as well as Spanish left-back Jonny Castro, who is also on loan.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men open their campaign at home to Everton on Saturday.