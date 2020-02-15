Premier League: Willy Boly's header ruled out by VAR as Wolverhampton Wanderers eke out goalless draw with Leicester City

Wolverhampton: Wolverhampton Wanderers were held by Leicester to a goalless draw after Willy Boly's first-half header was disallowed for a narrow offside in the English Premier League on Friday.

Boly had glanced in Matt Doherty's knockdown just before half-time but Pedro Neto was ruled by VAR to be offside.

Leicester played from the 76th minute with 10 men after Hamza Choudhury was sent off. The midfielder was already on a booking and walked when he took down Leander Dendoncker having slipped and lost the ball.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester remained third in the Premier League, missing the chance to return to second, as Jamie Vardy — now with one goal in his last 11 games — drew another blank.

Wolves are in seventh place.

