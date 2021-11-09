Premier League: West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna faces long lay-off after knee injury
Sunday's victory lifted the Hammers above Jurgen Klopp's side into third place in the Premier League table but the buoyant mood has been tempered by an anterior cruciate ligament injury for the 33-year-old Italy international
London, United Kingdom: West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna will miss a significant part of the season after picking up a serious knee injury in his side's 3-2 win against Liverpool.
"After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury," said West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge.
"That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately.
"Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery."
