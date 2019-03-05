Premier League: West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass charged over alleged abuse of British anti-doping officials

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged by the Football Association after allegedly abusing anti-doping officials, the English game's governing body announced on Monday.

The charge against the 31-year-old Scotland midfielder arises from a visit by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) officials to London club West Ham's training ground in February.

"Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1)," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK Anti-Doping officials who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 06 February, 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing. He has until 18 March, 2019 to respond."

Snodgrass, signed from Hull for a reported fee of £10.2 million (11.8 million euros) in January 2017, has scored four goals in 32 appearances for the Hammers so far this season.

