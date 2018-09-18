You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham United's Jack Wilshere faces up to six weeks out after undergoing ankle surgery

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 18, 2018 15:22:24 IST

London: West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club have announced.

File image of West Ham United's Jack Wilshere. Reuters

File image of West Ham United's Jack Wilshere. Reuters

Wilshere, 26, had an operation on Monday after missing Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win at Everton because of his injury.

Reports said the former Arsenal player and England international could be out of action for up to six weeks.

The club's head of medical Richard Collinge said the procedure went well.

"Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue," Collinge said in a statement on the club's official website. "The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

"We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible."


Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 15:22 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores