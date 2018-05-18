You are here:
Premier League: West Ham United tell supporters that club is very close to appointing manager with 'proven record'

Sports Reuters May 18, 2018 11:20:10 IST

London: West Ham United have reassured supporters that the club is close to appointing an experienced manager to succeed David Moyes and turn the team’s fortunes around.

Moyes signed a short-term deal in November and helped West Ham climb out of relegation trouble to secure a 13th-placed finish but the Scot parted ways with the London outfit on Wednesday.

The London Stadium, where West Ham United play their home games. Reuters

West Ham said that they were “extremely confident” of hiring a proven first team manager within the next seven days.

"I would like to reassure our supporters that we have left no stone unturned in selecting the individual we believe is the right man to take West Ham United forward," co-owner David Sullivan said in a statement on the club's website www.whufc.com.

“We have followed a process that is progressing entirely to plan and are now very close to reaching an agreement.

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game.”

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini are among the favourites for the vacant role, according to British media reports.


