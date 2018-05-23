You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham United promise new manager Manuel Pellegrini 'major funds' to rebuild side

Sports AFP May 23, 2018 21:56:58 IST

London: West Ham pledged Wednesday to provide new boss Manuel Pellegrini with major funds to rebuild as they bid to avoid another Premier League relegation scrap.

The former Manchester City manager, 64, was confirmed as Hammers boss on Tuesday and immediately targeted "four or five" new signings.

Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 15/5/16 Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - 14383171

File image of West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini
Reuters

The Hammers opted not to keep David Moyes on after the Scot's short-term contract ended following the final game of the Premier League season — a 3-1 win over his former side Everton that saw them finish 13th.

David Gold and fellow joint-chairman David Sullivan have come under fire for a perceived lack of spending in the past, but 81-year-old Gold has promised to splash the cash with Pellegrini already putting together his wishlist.

"He's working on it right now, that's why he's been brought in," Gold told talkSPORT radio.

"He's identified the positions he feels we need to strengthen, and it's up to him now to tell us the players and we'll do everything we can to bring them in.

"You can't put a figure on it because you don't know which players are going to leave and that will add to the kitty, but what I can assure everyone is we will probably spend more money in this window than we've spent in any window in the past."


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 21:56 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores