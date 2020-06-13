You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham United manager David Moyes says resumption talks came too soon

Sports Reuters Jun 13, 2020 15:36:04 IST

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said it was the wrong time to discuss resuming the Premier League season when the United Kingdom was still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League: West Ham United manager David Moyes says resumption talks came too soon

File image of West Ham United manager David Moyes. Reuters

Professional football in England has been suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has caused over 41,000 deaths in the UK.

The government last month opened the door for elite sport to resume and the Premier League said it would restart its season on 17 June.

“At the start of all this I thought integrity was being used in the wrong way,” Moyes told the Times.

“Some of the debate about coming back to football when there were so many people dying in hospitals and care homes. I thought it was the wrong time to be discussing the integrity of some football games. We had to wait for the right time.”

All 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday approved a range of matchday protocols for the season’s resumption but Moyes says there are lots of questions that still need to be answered.

“Has the bus driver been tested? If we are flying, has everyone been tested, when and by who? I don’t think we’ll get all the answers but we have to get on with it,” he added.

West Ham, 16th in the league, will resume their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 June.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 15:36:04 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres