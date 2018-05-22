You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham United appoint Manuel Pellegrini as new manager on three-year deal

Sports Reuters May 22, 2018 14:17:18 IST

London: West Ham United have appointed former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

File photo of Manuel Pellegrini. Reuters

File photo of Manuel Pellegrini. Reuters

Chilean Pellegrini left Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune on Saturday and replaces David Moyes, who guided the club to a 13th-placed finish in the league this past season.

“I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United. He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him,” West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding — not only of the teams and players we face — but of West Ham United and our ambitions.”

Former Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga boss Pellegrini returns to England two years after leaving Manchester City, who the 64-year-old led to the Premier League title in 2013-14.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 14:17 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores