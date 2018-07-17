Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes Felipe Anderson will add 'new dimension' to team

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 17, 2018 20:24:30 IST

London: West Ham United manger Manuel Pellegrini believes the London club's record signing, Felipe Anderson, will give his team a "new dimension".

West Ham United's new signing Felipe Anderson. Image Courtesy: Twitter @WestHamUtd

West Ham United's new signing Felipe Anderson. Image Courtesy: Twitter @WestHamUtd

The 25-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder signed for a reported £33.5 million ($44 million, 38 million euros), potentially rising to £42 million, from Italian club Lazio on Sunday.

"We feel he will bring a new dimension to the squad but also complement the attacking players we already have," Pellegrini said.

Anderson was the Hammers' seventh pre-season signing and former Manchester City manager Pellegrini, who took charge of the east London club after they decided against renewing David Moyes' contract, even though the Scot guided them to top-flight survival last season.

"Felipe has a very natural and skilful ability, in the traditional style of Brazilian football, but has proven at Lazio that he also has the strength and mentality to play at the top level in European football," Chilean manager Pellegrini added.

Anderson has joined fellow recruits Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Fabian Balbuena at the London Stadium.

West Ham co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan, together with vice-chairman Karren Brady, came in for fierce and often abusive criticism from Hammers fans last season but Pellegrini praised club officials for the way they had backed him in the transfer market.

"We are very happy with the players we have signed since I arrived and it gives us a big confidence ahead of the new season," he said.

"The club have made a very big investment this summer and I must thank the owners for their support and backing.

"It has been a very successful week for us with the arrival of four new players, and we look forward to implementing their qualities into our plans and preparations."


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 20:24 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores