You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Ham CEO Karren Brady says date for season resumption is no clearer now than month back

Sports The Associated Press Apr 18, 2020 19:10:33 IST

London: West Ham chief executive Karren Brady believes the timescale for an English Premier League return is no clearer than when the coronavirus lockdown started almost a month ago.

Premier League: West Ham CEO Karren Brady says date for season resumption is no clearer now than month back

File photo of West Ham chief executive Karren Brady. AP

The EPL said after talks with the 20 clubs on Friday that its objective remains to complete the season but "at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops".

Brady feels that complex questions still need to be answered over player training, the presence of police at matches, virus testing, hygiene and medical protocols.

Writing in her column in the UK newspaper The Sun, she said: "Players will have been able to retain some physical fitness at home. But if social-distancing rules are still in place, physical match-play training will not be allowed - you can't tackle from two meters away. So, how match-fit will players be if the season commences, as we all hope it will, by mid-June?

"Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors, as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch. But the police will want to ensure attending matches does not drain resources away from other matters.

"Everyone at the stadium - and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people - including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing.

"All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him? It can't be to an NHS hospital that is already under pressure ... so then what?"

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 19:10:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests COVID-19 may become seasonal; countries must continue physical distancing until 2022

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 18 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 18 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres