Premier League: West Brom have captured hearts of the nation with fight for survival, says caretaker boss Darren Moore

West Bromwich: West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore believes the club have captured the hearts of the nation with their ongoing battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Moore took charge of the club last month with West Brom in a dire situation, well adrift at the bottom of the standings following the sacking of manager Alan Pardew.

Former defender Moore has inspired his team to a spirited fightback in his five games in charge, including victories over top-four sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m really pleased for the club that we’ve captured the hearts of the nation with what we’re doing here,” former West Brom defender Moore told British media.

“People have been coming up to me saying ‘well done’ and I’m talking about neutral supporters as well... but we just have to keep the focus and get back to work.”

West Brom are still very likely to go down. They are 19th in the table with 31 points and must win their final game at 11th-placed Crystal Palace to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

“All I’m focused on is putting in another hard week’s work, which is what we have done over the last five games... we’ve had some good results but those results have come from everyone being together and playing a part in it,” Moore said.

“Everyone connected with West Brom has to continue like that because we still have an important game against a good team.”