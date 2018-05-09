You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore wins manager of the month award after unbeaten April

Sports Reuters May 09, 2018 10:11:53 IST

West Bromwich Albion caretaker boss Darren Moore was named the Premier League’s manager of the month on Tuesday after steering the relegation-threatened club through April unbeaten.

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore poses with the staff members after receiving the award. Twitter: @WBA

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore poses with the staff members after receiving the award. Twitter: @WBA

Moore replaced Alan Pardew at the start of April, taking over with the club seven points adrift at the bottom of the table and 10 short of safety with six matches to play.

He drew his first game in charge against fellow strugglers Swansea City before overseeing wins against Manchester United and Newcastle United and a draw with Liverpool.

The 44-year-old said the team’s recent success was down to togetherness.

“I am really delighted,” he told the Premier League website. “It’s been a wonderful joint-effort by everybody here. We’ve just brought some unity here and it’s helped the players put the performances together on the pitch.”

Moore fended off competition from Everton’s Sam Allardyce, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho to win the award.

His West Brom team beat fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in their first match this month on Saturday to lift themselves off the bottom of the table for the first time since January.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 10:11 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals aim to avenge loss against Kings XI Punjab in must-win encounter



Top Stories




Cricket Scores