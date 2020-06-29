Premier League: Watford striker Andre Gray apologises for violating COVID-19 lockdown protocol at birthday party
As a result of the breach, Watford were forced to omit Gray and team-mates Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina from the squad for their weekend’s match in the Premier League against Southampton as a precaution.
Watford striker Andre Gray issued an apology on Monday after violating COVID-19 lockdown protocols by hosting a gathering of friends to celebrate his birthday last week.
Watford, 16th, lost 3-1 to the Saints and now sit a point above the relegation zone with six games remaining.
"I wanted to wait to make a public apology as my first apology needed to be to my teammates and staff first for not being able to be involved in yesterday's game and the risk I may have caused," Gray, 29, wrote on Instagram.
“I just want to reiterate that it was not a late-night party like what is being portrayed and only a gathering of friends which turned into a sort of football tournament on my birthday.
“I understand my responsibilities and will do what it takes to make it right, apologies again!”
Watford next travel to fourth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.
