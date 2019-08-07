You are here:
Premier League: Watford sign former Arsenal, Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on free transfer

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 07, 2019 23:49:45 IST

London: Watford have signed former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

England's Danny Welbeck during training. Reuters

Welbeck, 28, has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season. He broke his ankle playing for the Gunners in November.

"We're delighted to confirm the signing of England international Danny Welbeck on a free transfer," said Watford in a statement.

Welbeck, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again for the start of the new season and has scored 42 goals in 206 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, United and Sunderland.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 23:49:45 IST

