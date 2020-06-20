You are here:
Premier League: Watford secure vital point after Craig Dawson stunner in dramatic draw against Leicester City

Sports The Associated Press Jun 20, 2020 20:03:51 IST

Watford: Socially distanced celebrations are hard to stick to when your team has scored a stunning and potentially crucial late goal.

Watford's Craig Dawson (jersey No 4) performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time. AP

Just ask the players of Watford and Leicester.

Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal inside an empty Vicarage Road stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time and secure his relegation-threatened team a 1-1 draw.

Dawson was also hugged by teammates after a goal that moved Watford a point above the relegation zone, though third-to-last Bournemouth plays later Saturday.

Players have been urged to stay two meters (six feet) apart during celebrations following the resumption of the Premier League after a three-month suspension.

The point restored third-placed Leicester’s eight-point advantage over Manchester United, who are occupying fifth place — potentially the last Champions League qualification spot this season because of second-place Manchester City’s two-year European ban that is currently under appeal.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 20:03:51 IST



