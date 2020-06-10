You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster signs new two-year contract with club

Sports Reuters Jun 10, 2020 11:31:34 IST

London: Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at Vicarage Road, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Premier League: Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster signs new two-year contract with club

File image of Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. Image Courtesy: Instagram/Ben Foster

The 37-year-old ex-England international was set to become a free agent at the end of this month but will now take part in Watford’s fight to secure their top-flight status when they restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on 20 June.

Foster, who has amassed nearly 150 appearances for Watford across two spells, has started each of the club’s 29 league games this season, recording 89 saves and nine clean sheets.

With nine games of the season left, Nigel Pearson’s Watford side sit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"We've got to hit the ground running, that's for sure, and I really believe we can get up to mid-table if we come back all guns blazing and get three wins on the bounce,” Foster said on the club's website.

“All of a sudden we go from 17th to mid-table as it’s that tight between six or seven teams. It’s massive we get off to a good start.”

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 11:31:34 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres