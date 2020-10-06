Premier League: Unwanted Arsenal star Mesut Ozil wants to help unwanted club mascot Gunnersaurus by paying wages
Out-of-favour Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil offered to reimburse the club the full salary of Jerry Quy — the man who fills their dinosaur mascot — as long as the German remains a player with the Londoners.
London: Out-of-favour Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction.
Ozil expressed sadness on Tuesday after discovering that Jerry Quy — the man who fills the Arsenal dinosaur mascot — was made redundant by the London club after 27 years.
“I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player,” Ozil wrote on social media, “so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”
Ozil, who used the hashtag that read out “Justice for Gunnersaurus," is one of Arsenal's top-earning players — on more than $20 million a year.
But the German has not played since March, with Arsenal unable to offload him while trying to make cuts due to the financial impact of the pandemic.
