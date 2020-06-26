Premier League: Under Jurgen Klopp of Germany, Liverpool fans re-discover what it is to be Liverpudlian

To paraphrase Bill Shankly — Liverpool was made for Jurgen Klopp from Glatten, Germany (whose coat of arms, incidentally, is the steering wheel of a ship), and Jurgen Klopp was made for Liverpool.

The first episode of the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), kicked off on 19 August with Amitabh Bachchan's perfunctory charm, the greatest appeal of Sony Entertainment Television's celebrated reality TV show.

Commencing the show with a warm poem, Bachchan went on to introduce all his guests of the first day, who had descended at the venue from across the country. According to an NDTV report, the Fastest Finger First contest, the first part of the game, was won by Anil Rameshbhai Jivnani of Gujarat. The questions asked to the contestants included the arrangement of the events of 2019 in a chronological order.

After a quick explanation about the rules and lifelines available to the contestant (the four lifelines being 50:50, Audience Poll, Ask The Expert, and Flip The Question), the 15-question game to win 1 crore began. While on the third question, contestant Jivani opted for the Audience Poll lifeline, and moved on to utilise his 50:50 and Ask The Expert in the subsequent questions. The first participant went home with Rs 10,000 after playing for 10 questions, and dropping out of the game at Level 2.

The questions in the quiz ranged in difficulty from, 'Which team racked up a world record score of 278 runs in T20 International Cricket?' to 'Of the following animals, whose milk contains the most fat?'

Chattisgarh-based Homepathy doctor, Chitrarekha Rathore, was next to take the hot seat, who won Rs 40,000 with seven correct answers. The episode also featured a video on Chitralekha's life, in which the contestant spoke about her family. In a tête-à-tête with the host, she complained about her husband forgetting their anniversary, and Bachchan was at hand to give the couple relationship advice. The buzzer sounded before Rathore could be asked the eighth question, taking the remaining quiz into the next episode.

Based on the British TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, KBC first aired in India in 2000. This is the 11th season, which will be telecast on Sony TV for 13 weeks, featuring 65 episodes.