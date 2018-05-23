Premier League: Unai Emery’s website appears to confirm his appointment as Arsenal manager

Unai Emery has strengthened speculation that he will take over as Arsenal’s new manager after a photo appeared on his official website announcing him as the Premier League club’s coach.

The image included a picture of the Spaniard next to the Arsenal badge with the message: “Proud to be part of the Arsenal family” before it was taken down on Tuesday.

Arsenal are expected to name the former Paris Saint-Germain coach as successor to the long-serving Arsene Wenger this week.

Wenger left the north London club after nearly 22 years at the helm after they finished sixth in the league. Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Basque, who is set to join Arsenal later this week according to British media reports, clinched three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla from 2014-16.

Yet, after moving to PSG, his success on the European stage dried up as he tried to replicate his Sevilla heroics in the Champions League.

Emery, whose contract with PSG was not renewed at the end of this season, failed to take the Ligue 1 side past the last-16 in his two years in France despite the club spending vast amounts of money on developing a squad capable of challenging Europe’s elite.