Premier League: Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger as new Arsenal manager, club announces on Twitter

London: Arsenal appointed former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Arsene Wenger on Wednesday.

Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Spaniard had previously been the manager at Sevilla, whom he steered to three Europa League triumphs.

While he had helped PSG continue their domestic dominance, his departure was assured when they failed to make significant headway in the Champions League for the second successive campaign.

PSG, who have won five French league titles in six years and are owned by big-spending Qatar Sports Investments, have struggled for success on the European stage.

Emery’s team were beaten in the last-16 of the Champions League by Real Madrid this season despite breaking the world transfer record to sign Brazil striker Neymar, and were knocked out at the same stage last season by Barcelona.

Arsenal announced the appointment on Twitter, with a video captioned, "A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter. #WelcomeUnai"

The BBC reported that the recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

Arsenal were in the market for their first new manager since 1996 with Wenger departing at the end of this season after nearly 22 years at the North London club where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. It was thought that former Gunners player Mikel Arteta was the front-runner for the role, until Emery expressed his interest in the jog a few days ago.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement on the official club website: "We’re delighted to welcome Unai to Arsenal. He’s a proven winner. We’re confident that he is the right person for the job and that he will work to deliver the triumphs our fans, staff and everyone who cares about Arsenal want."

