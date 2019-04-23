Premier League: Unai Emery expecting Wolverhampton Wanderers to 'push Arsenal a lot' in midweek fixture

London: Unai Emery has warned Arsenal not to expect an easy ride from Wolves on Wednesday as the Gunners look to get their top-four bid back on track.

Emery's side suffered their first home league defeat since the opening day of the season on Sunday as Crystal Palace won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are now fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They can move back into the top four if they avoid defeat in their game in hand against Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves have lost to Southampton and drawn 0-0 against struggling Brighton since blowing a two-goal lead in their FA Cup semi-final defeat against Watford.

But Nuno Espirito Santo's team are trying to finish seventh, a position which could yield a place in the Europa League next season, and Emery doesn't expect Wolves to prove tame opposition.

"I don't think so," Emery replied when asked if Wolves might be starting to think about their summer holidays.

"They are going to push a lot tomorrow. I worked one thing here very quickly — we are playing against all of the teams and they want to battle us, fighting and playing with a big motivation. One is the motivation in the table for each player and one is the motivation against Arsenal. Every team wants to battle us because they respect us and also because it's important to try to win against us," he added.

Emery usually offers up a team news update at his pre-match press conference, but he kept his cards close to his chest with so much at stake.

Granit Xhaka could come back into contention following a hip injury, with fellow midfielder Denis Suarez also being assessed following a groin complaint.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.