Premier League transfer window to open at end of season on 27 July, run for 10 weeks

The Premier League transfer window will begin on 27 July and end on 5 October, thereby running for 10 weeks at the conclusion of the delayed 2019/20 season. The league shareholders came to a decision on the dates on Wednesday. The football season in England has been stretched owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, following a consultation between Premier League and English Football League (EFL), a domestic-only window will run from 5 October to 16 October. EFL are responsible for running of the lower divisions of English football. No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs during this period.

The rescheduled transfer window is subject to approval from football's governing body FIFA.

The new date for opening of the transfer window is just one day after the original plan, immediately after the final day of the Premier League season.

Some of the transfers already confirmed are William Saliba joining Arsenal, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech headed to Chelsea and Giovani Lo Celso confirming his loan deal at Spurs.