Premier League transfer window to open at end of season on 27 July, run for 10 weeks
The Premier League transfer window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the season, starting on 27 July and ending on 5 October.
The Premier League transfer window will begin on 27 July and end on 5 October, thereby running for 10 weeks at the conclusion of the delayed 2019/20 season. The league shareholders came to a decision on the dates on Wednesday. The football season in England has been stretched owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, following a consultation between Premier League and English Football League (EFL), a domestic-only window will run from 5 October to 16 October. EFL are responsible for running of the lower divisions of English football. No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs during this period.
The rescheduled transfer window is subject to approval from football's governing body FIFA.
The new date for opening of the transfer window is just one day after the original plan, immediately after the final day of the Premier League season.
Some of the transfers already confirmed are William Saliba joining Arsenal, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech headed to Chelsea and Giovani Lo Celso confirming his loan deal at Spurs.
also read
Premier League writes to clubs reiterating need for distancing during games, says report
The report said that with lockdown measures in England easing and swimming pools and gyms set to re-open, there is a concern that the lack of social distancing in Premier League games will set a wrong example for the public.
Premier League: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Mason Greenwood's goal-scoring form
Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.
Premier League: Draw against Tottenham gives us confidence of avoiding relegation, says Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe
'We answered that question to the outside world that we’re still here,' said Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after playing out a draw against Spurs.