Premier League: Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn out for season with ankle injury in latest blow for Jose Mourinho

Leipzig: Tottenham's injury problems escalated Monday when manager Jose Mourinho said winger Steven Bergwijn will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The January signing sustained what Tottenham called “a significant sprain” in the closing stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League. “I don't expect him to play this season,” Mourinho said.

Tottenham plays Leipzig on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, and trails 1-0 from the first leg.

“Even when we're dominant it is difficult to score lots of goals for us," Mourinho said. He loses another attacking option, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min already in the treatment room, and may have to start midfielder Dele Alli in a more attacking role than he's used to. When Mourinho tried that in the first leg against Leipzig, Alli looked visibly frustrated when he was substituted in the second half.

“I've shown that I like scoring goals,” Alli said. “It's not my most natural position so it will probably take a few games to get used to.”

Tottenham has been plagued by injuries all season, and is also without midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who hurt his knee on 1 January.

“We are used to it. I would say we were psychologically more down with the other injuries,” Mourinho said. “When you have three, four or five, to have six or seven is the same, so no problem, we are very confident.”

Left back Ben Davies is also out for the Leipzig game.

Davies has only just returned from a significant ankle injury sustained in Mourinho's first game in charge in November. Mourinho said he's likely to miss “one week, two weeks.”

There will be fans at the game following a decision by Leipzig's city government to allow the game to go ahead as scheduled despite the global virus outbreak.

“We're happy about that because it would be a disadvantage if we play in Tottenham with fans and we play in Leipzig without fans," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

"I know there will be some games where there will be no people inside of the stadium, so we're happy that our fans will be here tomorrow. I hope that they sing a lot and try to push us forward.”

There was some positive news for Tottenham as Kane took to the field for a personal rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury.

The striker has not played since New Year's Day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season looked in doubt.

But Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery, targeting a return at the beginning of next month, and was seen taking part in sharp passing drills in the 15-minute session that was open to the media.

“Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet,” Kane tweeted.

Alli paid tribute to Kane ahead of the Leipzig game.

“Harry's an amazing athlete and professional. Obviously he's picked up a few injuries now since I've been there and each time he recovers very well,” Alli said. “It's obviously a massive boost. Even when he's coming to watch the games he's speaking and motivating everyone.”

