Premier League: Tottenham's home clash against Fulham postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in visitors' camp
It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City's game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.
London: A coronavirus outbreak at Fulham has forced the postponement of the Premier League match at Tottenham, hours before kickoff on Wednesday.
It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City's game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.
“Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today,” the league said in a statement.
"The Premier League board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.
"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.
“The league wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course.”
Earlier, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed irritation with a post on Instagram laced with sarcasm as he waited for the postponement decision to be made: “Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world."
West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has called for the league to be paused due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the country as a new more contagious variant spreads.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Year in Review 2020 Quiz: How well do you remember the past 12 months in sports?
How well do you remember 2020's major sporting events from across the globe? Test your knowledge in our quiz.
Former Tottenham Hotspur Jan Vertonghen says he suffered concussion after-effects for nine months
Vertonghen briefly tried to play on after an aerial collision involving teammate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, but he soon had to be helped from the field and was seen vomiting on the pitch.
Premier League reports highest weekly number of positive COVID-19 cases
The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.