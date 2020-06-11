You are here:
Premier League: Tottenham's Dele Alli gets one-match ban for controversial coronavirus post, to miss Manchester United clash

Sports Reuters Jun 11, 2020 18:35:19 IST

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match. Twitter @SpursOfficial

Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) after posting a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance. He later apologised for the prank.

The FA said Alli was also fined 50,000 pounds ($63,280.00)and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission.

Alli will now miss Tottenham’s first match back, the visit of Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on 19 June.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 18:35:19 IST



