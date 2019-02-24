Premier League: Tottenham need to recover quickly from Burnley slip-up ahead of tough fixtures, says Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have to recover quickly to put Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat by Burnley behind them ahead of a daunting run of fixtures, striker Harry Kane has said.

Spurs face London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal back-to-back in the league on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, before making a trip to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday.

“It’s a big week to come and we have to move on as best we can. It’s a big period for us and we know we are more than capable of winning these games,” Kane told Tottenham’s website.

“Burnley was disappointing but we have to move on and it’s a big game against Chelsea next.”

Kane scored a second half equaliser on his return from an ankle injury that had sidelined him for nearly six weeks.

But with three important matches in seven days, manager Mauricio Pochettino may not risk starting Kane in every game even though the England striker hopes he can play at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

“We’ve a busy week coming up so it’s about recovering now,” Kane, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, added.

“It’s up to the manager who plays but hopefully I can make myself available for the next one.”

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.