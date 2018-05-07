Premier League: Tottenham must put disappointing West Brom defeat behind them, says Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur can quickly put their disappointing defeat at West Bromwich Albion behind them by ensuring Champions League qualification with victories in their two remaining matches, midfielder Erik Lamela has said.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday and while they sit fourth in the standings on 71 points, the London club cannot afford to step off the gas just yet as Chelsea are just two points behind them in the race for a top-four place.

Lamela said the loss was a setback but the team needed to respond with home wins over Newcastle United and Leicester City in their final two games.

"We have to win both games, at home especially, to finish the season well, but I think we can do it... we have to... because the team deserves it," the Argentine told Tottenham's website.

The London club are eager to ensure participation in Europe’s elite club competition next season as they prepare to move to a new stadium and Lamela called on the team to take a maximum six points from the fixtures.

“Always we have to show character, in every game, and the last two games at home, in front of our people, we have to win both to make them happy and also for us,” Lamela said.

Tottenham take on 10th-placed Newcastle on Wednesday before completing their campaign against ninth-placed Leicester on Sunday.