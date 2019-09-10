Premier League: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso ruled out till late October due to hip injury

London: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will be sidelined until late October after injuring a hip on international duty with Argentina.

Lo Celso suffered the damage during Argentina's 0-0 friendly draw against Chile in Los Angeles last week.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Argentina squad and is back at his Premier League club for treatment.

"Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury," said a statement on Tottenham's website.

"The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team's match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October."

Lo Celso's injury is a fresh blow to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his side's spluttering start to the season, which includes just one win from four league games.

The highly-rated Lo Celso has made three substitute appearances since arriving from Real Betis on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, with a view to a permanent move.