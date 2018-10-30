Premier League: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli signs new contract, to stay with club till 2024

London: England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club.

He joins Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months.

"We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024," Spurs said on their website.

"The midfielder joined us as a teenager from boyhood club MK Dons in 2015 and immediately set about making an impact in the Premier League, being named PFA Young Player of the Year and earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons with us."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League following Monday's 1-0 home defeat against leaders Manchester City.