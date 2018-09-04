Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur's aerial woes, Alisson's not-so-Brazilian footwork and other talking points

The person who coined the phrase 'change is the only permanent thing in life' clearly didn't know about the Premier League. In another Gameweek of surprises, last week's top-four elect Tottenham Hotspur fell prey to Watford's ingenuity, while Jose Mourinho earned 'respect' (and a break from the third-season syndrome news articles) with a comfortable victory against Burnley. Barring Spurs, all 'big guns' secured three points in the Gameweek but the victories didn't come without a struggle.

Here are five talking points from a Gameweek that was marred with individual errors — from Marcus Rashford's calamitous headbutt to Alisson Becker's not-so-Brazilian footwork.

There is no stopping Watford

Who would have guessed Watford, a side who lost their best player Richarlison to Everton in the summer, would be setting the pace for the Premier League after four matches? Javi Garcia's Watford are third (only by virtue of goal difference), have won all their matches (a record only matched by Liverpool and Chelsea) and judging by the emphatic turning-over of Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road — undoubtedly best win of the Gracia era — have still a lot to offer.

Watford were the better side in the match against Spurs, and showed great spirit to crawl their way back, after going a goal down through a freak own goal early in the second half. Watford players defended selflessly, out-ran arguably the fittest team in the Premier League and eventually created enough chances to deserve their win. Another Leicester City?

Poch, how do you stop those headers?

Spurs had gone ahead with a bizarre second-half own goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart struck back with headers from two perfect Jose Holebas set pieces to end Tottenham's perfect start to the Premier League season.

All four goals Tottenham have conceded this season have come from opposition headers. The concerning aspect for Mauricio Pochettino will be his side's failure to deal with dead-ball situations — an issue which was prevalent throughout last season. Concerned by Watford's aerial dominance, Pochettino had shifted to a 3-man defence for the match, bringing in Davinson Sanchez for Eric Dier, but the big Colombian's presence didn't really make it any better for Spurs.

'Rash' is in my name

Jose Mourinho must be thinking what he must do to ward off the negative news that is clouding Manchester United these days.

Romelu Lukaku's brace, Paul Pogba's crossfield passes, Alexis Sanchez's revival of form were all positive news for the United faithful but all that positivity disappeared when Rashford lost his cool and headbutted Burnley full-back Phil Bardsley. The England international was a second-half substitute but his spell on the pitch lasted only eight minutes after he was given his marching orders by the referee for a reaction that was branded as "naive" by Mourinho.

Rashford has been struggling for game-time, having only started one of United’s four league matches this season, and would have been eager to make an impact in the match. Talk about being the 'red' Devil!

Hammered

West Ham was the team a lot of people had predicted to be the surprise-of-the-season. Surprising they certainly are. but not in the way team owners would have been hoping for! Even after investing a lot of money in the summer, manager Manuel Pellegrini is still awaiting his first league win. Wolves capitalised on a mistake by Carlos Sanchez to secure a 1-0 win in the Gameweek but the problem at the London club is larger than individual mistakes.

The most glaring weakness of this West Ham United team is their leaking ­defence, which has shipped 10 goals in four Premier League matches. Throughout the match Hammers looked vulnerable to the counter-attack – just as they did against Bournemouth and Arsenal in the previous Gameweeks. Pellegrini will need to tighten the defence and for that, he will have to choose a midfield that is designed to protect than attack.

Jack Wilshere looks unsuited to playing as a ­central midfield two in a double pivot, so Pellegrini should consider bringing back Mark Noble and switching to a 4-3-3 from the 4-2-3-1. Noble is a captain on the pitch and a fan favourite, which can only work in favour of a West Ham team that looks badly deprived of leadership.

Oh, Alisson!

World's second-most expensive goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, finally conceded a goal in the Premier League but unfortunately, he will have only himself to blame for the blunder. The Selecao keeper was harried by Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho into conceding possession, which ultimately resulted in a goal for Rachid Ghezzal. Alisson will claim to have been fouled but the truth is he messed up in his attempt to dribble past the Leicester forward. The Liverpool shot-stopper might be his country's first-choice keeper but the neat footwork you generally associate with Brazilian stars isn't certainly his thing!