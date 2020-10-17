Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur sign defender Joe Rodon on five-year deal from Swansea

Rodon agreed on a five-year contract with Tottenham just before the window for transfers between Premier League clubs and lower league teams closed on Friday.

Tottenham have signed Wales defender Joe Rodon from Swansea in a deal worth a reported £11 million ($14 million).

The 22-year-old centre-back had been a Tottenham target for several weeks and it took 10 days of negotiations with the Championship side before the transfer was finally completed.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon on a permanent transfer from Swansea City, subject to international clearance," a statement on Tottenham's website said.

"The Welsh international central defender joins us on a contract until 2025 and will wear the number 14 shirt."

Rodon started all of Wales' matches during the recent international break and will be united with compatriots Gareth Bale and Ben Davies at Tottenham.

He has not joined Jose Mourinho's team in time to make his debut against West Ham on Sunday and will not be eligible for any of their Europa League group games.