You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino delighted to have top-four fate in their own hands

Sports AFP May 08, 2018 22:29:44 IST

London: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Tuesday he is pleased his side still have Champions League qualification in their own hands as they prepare for a nervy end to the Premier League season.

Spurs are just two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea going into the final two games of the season, the first of which sees Newcastle visit Wembley on Wednesday.

File image of Mauricio Pochettino. Reuters

File image of Mauricio Pochettino. Reuters

Pochettino's men are limping over the line, having been 10 points clear of their London rivals at the start of April and Saturday's last-gasp defeat to West Brom has made it a nerve-wracking end to the season.

With the club set to move to a new 62,000-capacity stadium next season, there is huge pressure to secure the riches and prestige that comes with Champions League football.

Victories over Newcastle and then Leicester on Sunday would see Spurs book a third successive year in the Champions League and Pochettino says his side remain in pole position.

"It's sure everyone from the beginning of the season (would have signed up) to be in that situation at the end of the season, fighting for the top four," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"I think today it's more about being focused as a team, as a club and trying to win the last two games and be sure in the top four because it's in our hands."

Despite a failure to push for the title this season after more sustained challenges in the previous two campaigns, Pochettino described his team's season as "amazing".

"You finish second in the league, you move to Wembley and of course there's a lot of fears because the Champions League wasn't great the previous season," he said.

"If you analyse all in context I think it's an amazing season — to have the possibility with two games left to finish third, I think it's massively successful. But I understand people want more. We want more. We're ambitious.

"For me it's like a marathon, to create a team capable of winning, to build a winning mentality is like a marathon."


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 22:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores