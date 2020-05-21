You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur investigating Serge Aurier for breach of social distancing rules

Sports Reuters May 21, 2020 08:24:37 IST

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, put a photo of his hairdo on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon

A post shared by Thecrazychild93 (@sergeaurier) on

People from different households have been barred from socialising due to the coronavirus pandemic since the British government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, closing businesses including hairdressers.

“We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately,” the BBC reported Spurs as saying in a statement.

Aurier, who had previously apologised after posting videos of himself and team mate Moussa Sissoko doing shuttle runs together during the lockdown, defended his behaviour.

“My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum. Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre - it’s part of the rules too,” he wrote.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 08:24:37 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 21 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres