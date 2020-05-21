Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur investigating Serge Aurier for breach of social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, put a photo of his hairdo on Instagram.



View this post on Instagram Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon A post shared by Thecrazychild93 (@sergeaurier) on May 19, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

People from different households have been barred from socialising due to the coronavirus pandemic since the British government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, closing businesses including hairdressers.

“We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately,” the BBC reported Spurs as saying in a statement.

Aurier, who had previously apologised after posting videos of himself and team mate Moussa Sissoko doing shuttle runs together during the lockdown, defended his behaviour.

“My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum. Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre - it’s part of the rules too,” he wrote.