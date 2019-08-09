Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura to stay with club till 2024 after signing one-year contract extension

London: Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2024.

The 26-year-old's new deal is a reward for his superb end to last season, which included a hat-trick in Tottenham's thrilling Champions League semi-final win at Ajax.

Lucas was a key player in Spurs' run to the final in Madrid lost to Liverpool – also scoring the late group stage equaliser at Barcelona that took them into the last 16 before his semi-final heroics.

That treble in Amsterdam, which included a last-gasp winner, was his second hat-trick for Tottenham after he also scored three against Huddersfield a month earlier.

He eventually scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and is now a trusted member of coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad following a slow start in north London.

Pochettino had to wait to see the best of Lucas as he took time to adjust following his £25 million ($30.2 million) move from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018.