Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur do not have time to 'sit and cry' about injuries, says manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur cannot dwell on their growing injury list and do not have time to “sit and cry” as games come thick and fast in the Premier League, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Spurs lost goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a long term elbow injury, with the skipper undergoing surgery earlier this week, while midfielder Erik Lamela and defender Jan Vertonghen are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

“The problem in the competition in the high level, you don’t have time to miss people,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home match against Sheffield United.

“It’s like now with Lamela or Vertonghen, how you sit in the chair and cry because you miss someone... But the competition does not allow you to cry. You have to move on quick. It’s a bit cruel, but you have to move on and try to win the next game.”

Pochettino also said he was glad Son Heung-min had overcome the guilt of his tackle leading to a horrific injury to Everton’s Andre Gomes, who needed surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle, last weekend at Goodison Park.

The South Korean forward scored two goals as Spurs won 4-0 at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“He was affected like everyone during the (Everton) game and after the game,” the Argentine coach said. “Son was good afterwards with his reaction. Son showed he was at a very good mental level.

“He’s sorry about what happened to Andre but relief because he saw Andre was positive on social media.”

Spurs face a promoted Blades side that have the best defensive record in the division having conceded only eight goals and kept five clean sheets in 11 games.

Chris Wilder’s team are also unbeaten in all their away games so far and Pochettino praised his counterpart for how he had drilled United into a hardworking unit.

“It’s going to be very difficult, they work so hard,” Pochettino said. “What impressed me the most is the belief, the togetherness, spirit like a rugby team that fights for each other. That’s fantastic to see in a football team.

“They have a good squad, great organisation, a great manager. I think, to fight for each other, they have good players. That’s the key for Sheffield United and that’s why they are doing so well with so many points.”