Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur adds fan representation to its board after Super League collapse
The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the club's board, Tottenham said on Tuesday.
Tottenham will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve trust and relations with disgruntled supporters following the club's aborted effort to join the European Super League.
The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the club's board, Tottenham said on Tuesday.
"We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome,” Tottenham said in a statement.
Six English clubs were involved in last month's attempt to set up a closed-off breakaway league also including six other leading teams in Europe. The English teams then pulled out of the proposed competition following opposition from the British government and fans.
The clubs appear keen to re-engage with the supporters.
Chelsea announced last week that three fans, referred to as supporter advisers, will attend board meetings from 1 July to ensure “supporter sentiment” is considered in decision-making.
Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer pledged in an open letter to dramatically improve his relationship with supporters by holding talks on "fan share ownership” and investing in upgrades to Old Trafford.
Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool were the other English teams involved.
also read
Premier League: Pep Guardiola says Champions League final not on his mind as Manchester City host Chelsea
The two sides will meet again in European club football's showpiece in Istanbul on 29 May.
Premier League: 'Almost impossible', Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to rotate heavily to cope with fixture pile-up
Manchester United's three top-flight fixtures in five days come after Thursday's intense Europa League semi-final second leg at Roma, where they lost 3-2 but triumphed 8-5 on aggregate to reach the final against Villarreal.
Champions League: UK open to hosting all-English final after Turkey travel ban
The English FA were in talks with European football's governing body UEFA already, he said, but added the choice of venue for the final was a decision for UEFA.