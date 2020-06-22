You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Tottenham center back Jan Vertonghen extends contract until end of season

Sports The Associated Press Jun 22, 2020 21:35:56 IST

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his contract at Tottenham until the end of the season.

Premier League: Tottenham center back Jan Vertonghen extends contract until end of season

File image of Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen (right) with Danny Rose. Reuters

Vertonghen was due to leave on June 30 but has signed a temporary deal to keep him at the London club until whenever the current campaign concludes.

Tottenham said goalkeeper Michel Vorm also has signed an extension to his deal, while left back Danny Rose will stay on loan at Newcastle for the rest of the season.

Players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of June may decide against signing extensions to limit the chance of picking up an injury that might affect a future transfer.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 21:35:56 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Signs of Type-2 Diabetes can be seen in genes of children as young as 8 years of age, say researchers from University of Bristol

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres