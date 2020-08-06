Premier League to revert to three maximum substitutions per match during next season
Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won't be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.
London: The Premier League will revert to a maximum of three substitutions in matches next season with England's top division clubs deciding to no longer allow two additional changes.
Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule after the league's pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown ended in June.
Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won't be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.
A maximum seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around 12 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CAS 'strongly condemn' Manchester City for obstructing investigation into finances while overturning Champions League ban
In the initial judgment, CAS highlighted the club's "failure to cooperate" but the full 93-page document shed further light on how the club successfully overturned a two-year ban.
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to continue Manchester United's rise with sights set on third place finish
Solskjaer oversaw the Old Trafford club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign in 30 years and faced questions about his suitability for the club’s rebuild but a youthful United have turned things around in the second half of the season.
Premier League: After eight years, Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation
Howe was English league football's second longest-serving manager having begun his second spell at Bournemouth in October 2012 and leading it into the Premier League in 2015.