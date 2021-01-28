Premier League: ‘Time to stand up and be counted,’ says Harry Maguire after Manchester United’s shock loss to Sheffield United
Maguire cancelled out Kean Bryan's opener with a powerful header in the second half but Oliver Burke scored the winner for the visitors after United failed to clear.
London: Harry Maguire has called on Manchester United to "stand up and be counted" after their shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United hurt their Premier League title chances.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side blew their chance to leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table against opponents who had won just a single league match all season.
If Pep Guardiola's team win their game in hand, they will be four points clear of United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013.
Maguire cancelled out Kean Bryan's opener with a powerful header in the second half but Oliver Burke scored the winner for the visitors after United failed to clear.
The United captain said the club must react quickly.
"The boys are devastated, if I'm honest," he told club media. "It's a really quiet dressing room.
"The boys are so disappointed. We didn't expect it, we came into the game confident. We've got to pick ourselves up."
United's defeat ended a 13-match unbeaten run in the league since they lost to Arsenal at Old Trafford on 1 November.
Mikel Arteta's improved side are their next opponents, this weekend.
"It's all good and easy when you’re winning football matches and you're playing well, but now it's time to stand up and be counted," said Maguire.
"When you get kicked down, it's how quickly you bounce back and Saturday's a big one and we’ve got to get three points."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mesut Ozil thanks Arsenal for ‘amazing journey’, says he leaves for Fenerbahce with no grudges
Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates a week ago and his move to Turkey has now been wrapped up.
Wayne Rooney calls time on playing career to focus on full-time role as Derby manager
In accepting the manager's role, Derby said the iconic forward had "elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job".
Arsene Wenger comes out in support of Mesut Ozil's Fenerbahce move, hails Arsenal outcast as 'genius'
The former Arsenal boss signed the German playmaker in 2013 but the relationship has turned sour under current manager Mikel Arteta.