Premier League: Three players test positive for coronavirus after returning to pre-season training
All players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
Premier League clubs returned three positive tests for coronavirus as they returned for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday.
"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 31 August and Sunday 6 September, 1,605 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.
All players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
Earlier on Monday, Manchester City confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had tested positive but were not displaying symptoms of the virus.
A breach of coronavirus protocols has also rocked England's preparations for Tuesday's Nations League clash in Denmark after City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood were sent home after reports they brought women back to the team hotel in Reykjavik after Saturday's 1-0 win over Iceland.
Premier League clubs returned three positive tests for coronavirus as they returned for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday.
"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 31 August and Sunday 6 September, 1,605 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.
All players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Chinese fans 'demand' Premier League after TV rights row with PPTV
The Premier League on Thursday abruptly terminated its contract with streaming service PPTV, said to be worth about $700 million (£524 million).
Sri Lanka's Lanka Premier league to be held from 14 November
The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 14 to December 6, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.
Coronavirus-delayed Lanka Premier League to begin in mid-November, says Sri Lanka Cricket
The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from 14 November to 6 December, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.