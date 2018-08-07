You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Thibaut Courtois fails to report for Chelsea training amid reports of a move to Real Madrid

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 07, 2018 09:33:48 IST

London: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not report to training with the Premier League side on Monday, casting further doubt over his future after being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to force a move to Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window. Reuters

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to force a move to Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window. Reuters

The 26-year-old Belgium international was granted an extended rest after his country finished third at the World Cup, but he was scheduled to return to training following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Courtois joined Chelsea from Belgian side Genk in 2011 and spent the next three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid before dislodging Petr Cech as first choice at Stamford Bridge.

He has repeatedly stated his desire to move closer to his two children in the Spanish capital, and with just a year remaining on his contract Chelsea risk losing him for a reduced fee in January or for free next summer.

Eden Hazard, whose deal expires in 2020, has also long been the subject of speculation over a move to Real, but the forward was present at the club's Cobham training base on Monday.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte last month, admitted on Friday he was unsure whether Courtois would stay.

"At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of the club, of Chelsea," Sarri said. "I don't know in the future. It depends on the club. It depends especially on him, I think.

"But, I hope that Courtois will be our goalkeeper. It's very important for us to keep the top players."


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 09:33 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores