Premier League: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic continue hot-streak in front of goal as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Sports The Associated Press Nov 09, 2019 20:21:33 IST

  • Christian Pulisic scored his fifth goal in three Premier League games as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday

  • Abraham read the game well to beat Palace's offside trap in the 52nd minute and met a backheel pass from Willian before shooting low for his 10th league goal of the season

  • Pulisic ensured Chelsea's sixth consecutive league win in the 79th with a header when Michy Batshuayi's shot was deflected and looped into the air

London: Christian Pulisic scored his fifth goal in three Premier League games as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace. AP

Palace's defense survived a Chelsea onslaught in the first half — the Blues recording 11 shots to zero for Palace at the break — but Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock soon after.

Abraham read the game well to beat Palace's offside trap in the 52nd minute and met a backheel pass from Willian before shooting low for his 10th league goal of the season.

Pulisic ensured Chelsea's sixth consecutive league win in the 79th with a header when Michy Batshuayi's shot was deflected and looped into the air.

The American didn't get a Premier League start from August until 26 October, when he took full advantage with a hat trick against Burnley. He followed up a week later with a goal against Watford.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 20:21:33 IST

